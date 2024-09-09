Nas extends Las Vegas residency celebrating 'Illmatic''s 30th anniversary

The 30th anniversary celebration of Nas' debut album, Illmatic, will continue.

After commemorating the milestone with three shows in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend, Nas will return to The Wynn’s Encore Theater for another three concerts. Slated to take place during Super Bowl weekend, the dates are set for Feb. 5, Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

Tickets for Nas' new Sin City shows will go on sale via Ticketmaster Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

"Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level," Nas previously told Billboard. "I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way."

He teased a longer residency during his show on Aug. 31, stating, “I could get used to doing this Vegas thing. I might extend it."

As with Nas' previous three shows, the new ones will include performances of songs from his 1994 album, Illmatic. Songs from throughout Nas' career will also be performed.

