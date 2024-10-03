Music Notes: Usher, Megan Thee Stallion and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The second annual Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards are going down on Saturday in Las Vegas, and Grandmaster CazRoxanne Shante and Kool Moe Dee are being honored. Nas, Fab 5 FreddyDoug E. Fresh and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to perform.

Usher has his first video in the Billion Views Club, thanks to the official entry of his "Yeah!" music video. It marks the second for his collaborators Lil Jon and Ludacris, who joined the club with "Turn Down for What" and "Baby," respectively.

Megan Thee Stallion has some music on the way, and she teases it's the "hardest mixtape of 2024." It looks like GloRilla's on it, as Meg told her on X, "I just approved your mix."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

