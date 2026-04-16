Music Notes: Sexyy Red, 'All American''s final season and more

It's not yet Friday, but Sexyy Red has a new album on streaming services. Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa dropped on the rapper's birthday Wednesday. It features 18 tracks and guests Metro Boomin, Key Glock, ATL Jacob and more. She performed some of the songs at her Coachella debut last week and teased she has some surprises in store for those attending weekend two. "Coachella Week 1 Was Turnt!!!" she captioned a video of her performance. "Ima Kick Up A Notch Friday I Got Some Surprises For Yal!!! Hope Yal Ready!!!"

Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE and SURF GANG have released the video for "Chicago" from their album Pompeii // Utility. It features Earl and his friends in front of alternating green-screen images like an island, pyramids and more. They'll launch their Home on the Range tour on April 24.

The eighth and final season of All American will premiere on July 13 with a two-hour episode. Before then, according to Deadline, The CW will celebrate the series on June 22 with All American: The Final Season Special, which will follow "the journey of the characters who captured the hearts of viewers both on and off the field." It will also "look back at the show's most memorable moments, relationships, and milestones," the network states, as per Deadline. The series stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, Kareem Grimes and Lauryn Hardy.

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