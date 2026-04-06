Music Notes: Revolve Festival, Normani and more

While Coachella kicks off Friday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the Revolve Festival will be going on for fans in Thermal, California. Don Toliver and Mustard will be performing at the show, which will feature special guest Kehlani and performances from Chase B, Baby J and Kitty Ca$h. Mustard is also scheduled to take the stage that day at Coachella.

Euphoria's current season may just be its last, Zendaya shared on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday. When asked if season three is the final season of the show, she said, "I think so, yeah." "Euphoria cracked my heart open," she added. "Rue [her character] taught me so much about life … That crew has also seen me grow up. I owe so much to that show. Rue taught me so much about empathy and about redemption. She taught me a lot, and I'm very grateful for all of it."

Doechii has teamed with Lady Gaga for "Runway," a song featured in an all-new trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film arrives in theaters on May 1.

Normani has partnered with Shein for yet another line of merch featuring "elevated essentials, bold silhouettes, and confidence-driven design," according to a press release. "Each collection unlocks a new level of creativity for me," says Normani, who was hands on during the design process. "I want my fans to feel that same sense of empowerment when wearing these pieces, because anything is possible when you feel and look your best. I'm especially excited about this drop. SHEIN really empowered me to make this collection a reflection of myself and my music."

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