Music Notes: Mike-WiLL Made-It, Prince and more

Mike WiLL Made-It teamed with Young Thug for their new video, "RUSSIAN ROULETT3," now available to watch on YouTube. "Mike is the architect. He knows what makes a good record. It's always easy working with other artists who get it, especially from Atlanta. We've been making hits for years, that's my brother," Thug tells The FADER. Mike and Thug have previously worked on songs including 2017's "W Y O (What You On)" and "Fate" from the Creed II soundtrack.

Miguel, Chaka Khan, Tevin Campbell, Bilal and Sounds of Blackness are on the lineup for the 10th anniversary Celebration of Life event honoring Prince. Bootsy Collins, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will appear as part of additional programming. The Celebration of Life will take place June 3-7 across Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, and downtown Minneapolis. Tickets are currently on sale.

SZA has joined the cast of CoComelon: The Movie, to be directed by Kat Good. CoComelon: The Movie is slated to hit theaters on Feb. 19, 2027.

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