Music Notes: Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and more

Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready to launch a second line from her Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand. She'll debut her new collection on May 28 at Paraiso Miami Swim Week, featuring pieces for men, women and pets. The show kicks off at 10 p.m. ET.

Mgk and Wiz Khalifa have followed up their "girl next door" collaboration with the release of "Everything Tatted." Ty Dolla $ign makes an appearance in the music video, as do Bam Margera, skater Boo Johnson and a group of others showing off their body art. The video is available on YouTube. Mgk and Wiz's Blog Era Boyz mixtape drops Friday. The two are currently on mgk's Lost Americana Tour, which began May 15.

Kerry Washington will be honored at the 2026 Gotham TV Awards with the Spotlight Tribute, which recognizes her career in Hollywood. "The Gotham is honored to recognize Kerry with the Spotlight Tribute in celebration of an artist whose work, both in front of and behind the camera, continues to leave a profound mark on the industry and the culture," says Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Gotham Awards will take place in November.

JID believes he was snubbed by the BET Awards. He wrote — and later deleted — posts after the nominations were announcec expressing his disappointment. "I hate BET," he wrote, according to screenshots posted on XXL's Instagram. "5 Grammy nominations O @BET nominations/acknowledgment nothing.. n***** remix the same people every years at the BET Awards." Cardi B, meanwhile, has six nominations at the show, which takes place June 28.

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