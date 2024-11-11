Music Notes: Lil Wayne joins 'NFL GameDay Morning,' Eve's birthday and Cordae's upcoming album

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Want to hear Lil Wayne's NFL takes? You're in luck. He's been announced as a weekly guest for NFL GameDay Morning on the NFL Network, where he'll discuss the remainder of the NFL season with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and Gerald McCoy. He'll start on Nov. 17.

Eve turned 46 on Sunday and spent her birthday in Seoul, South Korea. "#48hours in SEOUL 🇰🇷 got to celebrate my Birthday in two different time zones," she wrote. "I am BEYOND grateful!!! Thank you for all the BIRTHDAY LOVE ." The post included Eve sitting pretty in a brown robe with pink-tinged blond hair.

Cordae has shared the cover art and track list for his upcoming album, The Crossroads, due out Friday. The artwork features a blurry photo of Cordae with his hands over his face. Features on the album include Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Juicy J and Ty Dolla $ign.

