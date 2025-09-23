Music Notes: Lil Wayne, Cardi B and Nelly

Another year, another Lil WeezyAna Fest broadcasting performances curated by Lil Wayne. The event is set for Nov. 1 at the Smoothie King Center in his hometown of New Orleans, marking its 10-year anniversary. An artist presale starts Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT/10 a.m. CT; tickets then go on sale to the general public Friday at 8 a.m. PT/10 a.m. CT.

You can hear Cardi B on the radio, on streaming services and now on the MTA subway in New York City. She teamed with the MTA for some new public safety announcements. "Steps are for stepping, not sitting," she can be heard saying. "These trains don't move without you, so make sure you pay that fare and keep it real."

Nelly wants to clarify one thing: he does change his youngest son's diapers. He told his truth to People after facing backlash for saying he "ain't changing" Kareem Kenkaide Haynes' diapers an episode of his show, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together. "Excuse me, I've always changed diapers," he says. "I think people took a joke and made it into a debate." He continues, "My thought process wasn't like, 'Yo, I'm not changing the diaper.' Our conversation was like, 'Listen, I'll do whatever needs to be done, but what I'm saying is that I'm giving you the best help I can get with me and a 24-hour nanny.' See, everybody forgets that part."

