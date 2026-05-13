Music Notes: Ice Cube, Don Toliver and Skilla Baby

Ice Cube threw out the ceremonial pitch during Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. The moment doubled as a reunion with his Friday co-star Mike Epps, who served as catcher for the pitch. The game also featured a giveaway of 40,000 bobbleheads of Ice Cube riding in his signature blue lowrider. An Ice Cube x Dodgers T-shirt featuring the bobblehead design can be purchased on the MLB Shop.

Don Toliver is keeping his Octane world alive with the release of the official music video for "E85." Directed by Shadrinsky, the video blends police body-camera footage with clips of Don dangling from a helicopter and being rescued by girlfriend Kali Uchis. The video is available to watch on YouTube.

Skilla Baby has released a new song titled "GYSM," short for "Get You Some Money." Described in a press release as a "love song to stacking cash," the track samples Jesse Powell's 1996 cut "You." In the accompanying video, Skilla Baby wakes up to his alarm before taking on a variety of jobs, including janitor and construction worker.

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