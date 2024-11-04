Music Notes: DJ Khaled, Diddy, 'Drink Champs' and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

DJ Khaled has been added to the lineup for the 25th Latin Grammy Awards, taking place Nov. 14. The show will air live on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and ViX starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The children of Sean "Diddy" Combs gave him a call to send him some birthday wishes. In a video shared to Instagram, they sang him the birthday song, before he thanked them for being strong and supportive. All his children were physically present, with the exception of his daughter Chance, who was there via the telephone. "Happy Birthday Pops, we love you!" they captioned the post.

Drink Champs is headed to Las Vegas for Complexcon, where hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN will host a live podcast episode with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. The conversation, presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, will go down on Nov. 16 as a celebration of Snoop's upcoming Dr. Dre-produced album, Missionary.

Tyler, The Creator is thankful for all the fans who've supported Chromakopia so far. "300k. on a monday morning. thank you to every listener," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

