Music Notes: Big Sean, Clipse and more

Big Sean has teamed with the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Symphony Orchestra for a show that will highlight the rhythm, soul, spirit and sound of his native city. The show will spotlight Detroit's Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley, Illa J, Nasaan and Queen Naija, with a special tribute to James "J Dilla" Yancey. Tickets for the special event are on sale now. Proceeds will go toward the Detroit Pistons Foundation, Boy & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan and the Sean Anderson Foundation.

Recent teases from Clipse have culminated in the announcement of the fourth studio album's release date. Let God Sort Em Out, recorded at the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris and executive produced by Pharrell, will arrive on July 11. Pusha T also unveiled the cover art, designed by KAWS. A trailer for the project features religious art, clips of No Malice and Push working on the album, and appearances from Slick Rick and more.

Rico Nasty has released the music video for "Son of A Gun," off her latest album, Lethal. Clad in an all-black leather outfit, Rico is captured performing the song throughout an empty warehouse.

The trailer for Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas has dropped, giving fans a peek at the debut season. The show is centered around five friends who lean on each as they go through the ups and downs of divorce, marriage and dating. A press release teases, "Their biggest test comes from within their own circle, challenging their loyalty, character, and true bond of sisterhood." Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas will stream on BET+ starting June 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.