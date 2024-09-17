Music Notes: 50 Cent's working with Idris Elba, Yung Miami supports JT's tour show and more

50 Cent's time in Hollywood is not yet up, as he's teasing some sort of collab with Idris Elba. "I'm working we got some heat coming your way," 50 captioned a photo of him and Idris Monday. "Your [tv emoji] will never be the same."

After being mentioned in Kendrick Lamar's untitled song, Lecrae hopped on the beat with a response titled "Die for the Party." "Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do?/ F*** these n***** up or show 'em just what prayer do?" K. Dot rapped. Though he "didn't want to respond initially," Lecrae says in a statement, "I didn't want to come off as a clout chaser, but when Dot said my name, people reminded me the world was listening and I should be responsible with that."

City Girls may be a thing of the past, but it seems there's still some love between JT and Yung Miami. Miami went to support JT at the Houston stop of her City Cinderella tour, sharing videos of JT onstage and reposting clips taken by fans who noticed her in the crowd. The tour ends on Sunday.

Days after releasing the Chlöe-assisted "Tell Me," Joey Bada$$ has dropped the official visualizer. It's now available on YouTube.

In a clip that surfaced on the internet, Saint West asks his father, Ye, what his favorite song ever is and the rapper responds, "Frenzzzzy." That song appears on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's most recent album, Vultures 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.