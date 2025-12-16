Most expensive homes for sale in Tampa

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Tampa listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 914 S Golf View St, Tampa
- Price: $19,800,000
- 9 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 14,919
- Price per square foot: $1,327
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 77 days
#2. 90 Martinique Ave, Tampa
- Price: $16,888,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,102
- Price per square foot: $2,767
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 32 days
#3. 82 Martinique Ave, Tampa
- Price: $14,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,646
- Price per square foot: $1,549
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
#4. 5102 W Longfellow Ave, Tampa
- Price: $13,998,500
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,335
- Price per square foot: $2,623
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 102 days
#5. 6210 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa
- Price: $12,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,114
- Price per square foot: $3,853
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 167 days
#6. 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 2401, Tampa
- Price: $10,800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,390
- Price per square foot: $1,287
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 229 days
#7. 5107 W Homer Ave, Tampa
- Price: $8,950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,566
- Price per square foot: $1,363
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 108 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 2011 N 61st St, Tampa
- Price: $8,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,614
- Price per square foot: $5,266
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 217 days
#9. 5131 W Neptune Way, Tampa
- Price: $7,890,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,250
- Price per square foot: $1,088
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 64 days
#10. 3015 S Ysabella Ave Ph 3104, Tampa
- Price: $7,850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,700
- Price per square foot: $1,377
- Days on market: 894 days
