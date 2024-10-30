Michael Jackson’s 'Smooth Criminal' reaches 1 billion views on YouTube

The latest to reach the milestone is the 1988 Bad track "Smooth Criminal," set in a 1930s gangster club. It's most known for Jackson and his dancers performing a 45-degree lean, which seems physically impossible.
"Smooth Criminal" is one of six top 10 singles off Bad; it peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The other five singles from the album — "I Just Can't Stop Loving You," "Bad," "The Way You Make Me Feel," "Man in the Mirror" and "Dirty Diana" — all went to #1.
