Michael Jackson’s 'Smooth Criminal' reaches 1 billion views on YouTube

By Jill Lances
Another Michael Jackson video has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.

The latest to reach the milestone is the 1988 Bad track "Smooth Criminal," set in a 1930s gangster club. It's most known for Jackson and his dancers performing a 45-degree lean, which seems physically impossible.

This is the fifth Jackson video to surpass 1 billion views. The others are “Thriller,” “Beat it,” “Billie Jean” and “They Don’t Care About Us.”

"Smooth Criminal" is one of six top 10 singles off Bad; it peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The other five singles from the album — "I Just Can't Stop Loving You," "Bad," "The Way You Make Me Feel," "Man in the Mirror" and "Dirty Diana" — all went to #1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!