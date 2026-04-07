M.I.A. releases 'Everything' from upcoming album, 'M.I.7'

M.I.A. performs on day 1 of Harvest Rock 2025 on October 25, 2025, in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Marc Grimwade/WireImage)

After securing a spot on Kid Cudi's upcoming tour, M.I.A. has released a new song titled "Everything."

The single finds her giving thanks to God for showing up in her life. "All of my love, all of my praise /All of my life and all of my grace," she sings. "He showed me his face, met me in every place/ He led me out the dark of every single maze."

It arrives with a visualizer, shot by MAHDY, which mainly finds M.I.A. dancing to the song with children in the desert.

"Everything" is a preview of M.I.A.'s upcoming album, M.I.7, which is set to arrive on April 17.

Her seventh studio album, it features seven songs written in seven places and recorded across Ethiopia, Egypt, India, London, Australia and Los Angeles. It's described as M.I.A.'s "answer to a gospel album," her website says, and takes inspiration from the Bible's Book of Revelation, providing fans with "a spiritual lens for understanding our current times."

"Everything" is now available to watch on YouTube; the album can be preordered.

M.I.A. will hit the road as part of Kid Cudi's The Rebel Ragers Tour on April 28.

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