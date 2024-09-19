Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Latto and more to appear as guests on 'Fat Joe Talks'

If you're a fan of Fat Joe's Instagram Live conversations, get ready for his weekly interview series, Fat Joe Talks. The show will feature several guests, including the first guest star: Method Man, who will discuss how it feels to say goodbye to Power Book II: Ghost and his character on the show, Wu-Tang Clan's legacy, balancing work and more. Together, they also move around Method Man's hometown, visiting places pivotal to Method's career.

Fat Joe will also talk to Mary J. Blige, T.I., Babyface, Latto, Remy Ma, Buju Banton and more this season. More guests will be announced soon.



"I've been preparing all my life for the moment to host my own show and it's finally here. We are going to make history and I'm grateful to STARZ, Embassy Row and SpringHill for believing in the vision," Fat Joe said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to showing another side of my personality and having compelling conversations with some of the world's most influential leaders and entertainers. Get your popcorn ready."

New episodes of Fat Joe Talks will air on Starz every Friday beginning Oct. 4.

