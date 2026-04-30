Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation teams with Habitat for Humanity

Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation will celebrate Megan Thee Stallion Day in Houston with the launch of a new initiative.

In partnership with Habitat for Humanity, the foundation will help renovate the homes of 30 older residents across Texas, providing roofing services, weatherproofing, ramp installations, home mobility modifications, and other essential repairs aimed at making their residences safer and more accessible.

"Caring for our older adults has always been a priority for me and making sure their homes are safe and well-maintained is a critical part of that commitment," Megan wrote in a statement. "I'm proud that the Pete & Thomas Foundation teamed up with Habitat for Humanity on this initiative because it goes beyond just fixing homes. It's about showing love and providing peace of mind to the generations that came before us."

"There is a strong connection between living in a safe and decent home and positive health outcomes, especially for older adults," adds Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president of U.S. and Canada at Habitat for Humanity International. "Working together with Megan Thee Stallion and the Pete & Thomas Foundation, we are opening the door to both housing and health equity for older adults and ensuring they can age in place."

Megan Thee Stallion Day will take place on May 2, a day after her final performance as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

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