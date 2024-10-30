Megan Thee Stallion says she was initially against filming 'In Her Words' documentary: 'I was just not happy'

Thursday is the day Megan Thee Stallion takes control of her narrative. Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words releases on Prime Video, a documentary Meg tells People she was reluctant to film.

"I really didn't want to do it at first because I was so in a dark place and I didn't want anybody to see me. I didn't want anybody to hear from me. I didn't want anybody to talk to me," she says. "I was just not happy. I couldn't even pull myself out of bed half the time. I didn't want anybody to see me like that because usually people see me as such a strong woman. But then I just really got tired of seeing other people tell my story and I knew that I had to take control."

She also realized that seeing her successfully fight through some battles would show fans that they, too, "could go through something ... and get through it and come out on the other end."

"I was in a very fragile place and I didn't think I would be able to come out of it. But I don't know what happened. I don't know what gave me the strength to really get up and keep going, but I just kicked myself in the butt," Megan says. "I just got up and ... I'm me right now. And I'm not saying I'm 100% OK, but I'm definitely not where I was then."

After years of talk surrounding the incident of Tory Lanez shooting hr in the foot, Meg says she is ready "to move past this."

"I feel like this documentary definitely helped me get my own closure on that chapter of my life," she says. "Seeing where I was then into who I am now. It made me a bit proud of myself."

