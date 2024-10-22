Megan Thee Stallion honored with GenLOVE Award for charitable works with Pete & Thomas Foundation

Megan Thee Stallion has been recognized for her charitable efforts made through the Pete & Thomas Foundation. During the 2024 Golden Heart Awards Monday, she received the inaugural GenLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy.

"I always get a little emotional talking about my parents. I lost my mom, I lost my dad, and I lost my grandmother. They are the people who taught me the importance of giving back. I never saw giving back as a chore or a struggle. Anything my [family] could give, they would give. So I'm continuing on with their legacy," she said in her speech, according to Vogue.

She also discussed a bit of what her foundation has accomplished thus far. "From advocating for mental health and creating safe spaces for young women to supporting our senior citizens, I'm proud of the work our organization has accomplished so far," Megan said, per a clip shared by Roc Nation. "But we still have much more to achieve. I know I'll be stressing y'all out, but at the end of the day, I believe in the power of uplifting one another and establishing environments where everyone can thrive. We all know that this world could be tough, but it's also filled with resilience, love and compassion."

The Golden Heart Awards were presented by the charity God's Love We Deliver, whose mission "is to improve the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition."

The Pete & Thomas Foundation, named in honor of Meg's parents, Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas, "provides resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe."

