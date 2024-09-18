Megan Thee Stallion leads the noms for BET Hip Hip Awards 2024

Megan Thee Stallion is the Head Hot Girl for the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards. She's up for 12 awards, making her the top nominee this go-round.

Kendrick Lamar is close behind with 11 nominations. He's followed by the target of "Not Like Us," Drake, who has eight nods.

Cardi B, GloRilla, Nicki Minaj and Metro Boomin have seven nominations; Future and Travis Scott tie at six; and 21 Savage has four nods. Others who have been nominated include A$AP Rocky, Common, Lil Wayne, Pete Rock, Sexyy Red, Kid Cudi, Missy Elliott and Gunna.

The BET Hip Hop Awards will air on BET Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET with Fat Joe returning to host for a third time.

