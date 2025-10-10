Megan Thee Stallion named recipient of Trevor Project's 2025 Health Champion of the Year award

Megan Thee Stallion will be honored for her mental health advocacy over the years. Nonprofit suicide prevention organization The Trevor Project announced on World Mental Health Day that they'll be presenting her with the 2025 Health Champion of the Year award.



"From breaking stigma around mental health to creating resources like Bad B****** Have Bad Days Too and establishing the Pete & Thomas Foundation, Megan uses her powerful voice and platform to uplift BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities," The Trevor Project wrote on Instagram. "Her raw honesty reminds LGBTQ+ young people everywhere that vulnerability is strength, and you are never alone."

The Health Champion of the Year award is typically given to "public figures who use their voice to challenge stigma, shift culture, and advocate for the mental health of LGBTQ+ young people," according to a press release, and Meg is honored to be this year's recipient.

"My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations. Mental health impacts all of us, so it’s important to lead with love and empathy," Meg says in the press release. "I’m grateful for organizations like The Trevor Project that are committed to spreading awareness and supporting our LGBTQ+ youth in powerful ways.”

Past recipients of the award include Janelle Monáe in 2022 and Lil Nas X in 2021.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.