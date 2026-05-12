Meek Mill says 'Dreams and Nightmares' is 'one of the best rap songs to ever come out'

Meek Mill performs onstage during the Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Meek Mill has made a strong statement about one of his songs and its place in rap history.

"Dreams and nightmares one of the best rap songs to ever come out!" he wrote in a post on X Monday. "From my years on this earth I never seen nothing with the same impact! Thank God for that lifetime energy shifter!"

Meek's post came after he closed out the Kevin Hart roast on Netflix with a performance of the 2012 song, which appeared as the intro to his debut album of the same name.

The roast also featured appearances from Lizzo, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Venus Williams and Serena Williams, NBA star Draymond Green and Usher, who performed a special version of “Let It Burn” dedicated to Kevin.

Two of the night's biggest surprises were Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Katt Williams, who seemed to quash his long-running feud with Kevin following a few playful jabs during the roast and Kevin's gesture of peace.

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