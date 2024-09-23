Mary J. Blige announces the For My Fans Tour

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Mary J. Blige is grateful for her fans, so she's going on tour in January to show her appreciation. She shared the news Monday during her appearance on Sherri.

"When it's all said and done, it's never all said and done, I owe my fans a gratitude I can't put into words, so I put it into a show," Mary wrote of the trek, featuring Ne-Yo and Mario. Fans have until Thursday at 11 p.m. ET to sign up for access to the artist presale, which starts on Oct. 1.

The For My Fans Tour will likely see Mary perform some classics, as well as songs from her upcoming album, titled Gratitude, due out Nov. 15.

When asked what gratitude means to her, Mary told Sherri Shepherd, "I mean, look at my life right now. I'm in a constant state of gratitude. I feel good. I have jobs and opportunities. I'm healthy, my family's healthy."

"I have people around that care for me and love me, and I have amazing fans," she continued. "So, I'm so grateful to my fans for all the years of love that they've given me and all the support."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

