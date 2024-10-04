Mariah Carey says her daughter's headed for a singing and acting career

By Andrea Dresdale

Will Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe, continue her musical legacy one day? Maybe, according to Mariah.

Speaking with E! News, Mariah says she sees her 13-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, following in her footsteps. "I think she's leaning towards singing and acting as well," Mariah says. "There's a lot of advice to be given, but she's like, 'I knooowwwww!"

"I'm super-protective of my kids," Mariah adds, referring to Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan. "But I also try to let them be their own people."

In other Mariah news, she'll be performing Oct. 6 on the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on CBS. She tells E! she's singing two tracks from her hit album The Emancipation of Mimi: "Don't Forget About Us" and "We Belong Together."

That album, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is still one of Mariah's most popular. She tells E!, "It means everything as a songwriter and a performer. I mean it's one of those things where you're like, 'I can't believe this has lasted the test of time.'"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!