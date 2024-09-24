Man sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for role in rapper PnB Rock's fatal shooting

A man has been sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for his involvement in rapper PnB Rock's death. As The Associated Press reports, Freddie Trone, 42, got 31 years to life in prison after being found guilty of one count of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Trone was found guilty of sending his 17-year-old son into Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles in September 2022 to rob and kill PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen. The son, now 19, was also charged with murder but is not currently competent to stand trial. He's currently being housed in the juvenile system. Tremont Jones, another defendant in the case, was given a 12-year sentence on robbery charges, per ABC7.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Rakim Allen," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "His life was cut short by an act of violence that no family should have to endure."

Trone's attorney, Winston McKesson, plans to file a notice of appeal. He says Troye was used as an accessory and argued no reason was given to explain his role as a "major participant" in the crime.

