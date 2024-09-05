Malice opens up about departure, return to Clipse

Clipse is preparing for their first album in years, Let God Sort 'Em Out, since Malice has made a full return to the rap game. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he reflects on his decision to rejoin his brother Pusha T as part of the duo, a decision he made after receiving his late father's blessing.

“We were sitting in the car. And I asked him, ‘What do you think about me rapping again?’ He said, ‘Son, I think you’ve been too hard on yourself. You still have to get out here in this world. You still got to take care of your family,'" Malice recalls of the convo, which took place days before his father died.

Though he has jumped on a few collaborations since his hiatus, he says he wasn't ready to dive back into music full time until that moment. "My dad was a deacon in the church, so he was heavy on Jesus," he said. "For him to be able to say that gave me encouragement."

The upcoming album will mark the first Clipse album since 2009's Til' the Casket Drops, which was followed by Malice's break, triggered by his gripes with the industry, as well as an HIV scare.

"When you feel like your life may be in jeopardy, everything comes clear," he tells Rolling Stone, adding his friends were gradually being arrested on drug charges. After Pusha showed up late to a flight in 2010, triggering Malice's fears about his well-being, he announced he was quitting the group and received Pusha T's support.

“Many people didn’t understand why I would do something like that," Malice says.

“I respect my brother so much that I was just like, ‘All right,’” Pusha adds. "If that’s what he felt like, it wasn’t for me to try to change his mind.”

