The LOX to perform, Alicia Keys to appear at Tribeca Festival

Following the announcement that Questlove's Earth, Wind & Fire documentary will be the Tribeca Festival's opening film, the full lineup of feature films, short films and post-premiere performances has been unveiled.

Among the highlights are a post-premiere performance by The LOX and an appearance from Alicia Keys, whose film Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell's Kitchen, directed by Tribeca alumOne9, will make its world premiere.

In addition, the slate includes André Holland's The Revisionist and They Fight, which stars Wendell Pierce and Samira Wiley. Carmelo Anthony will present his documentary Born Melo. Jean-Michel, the first documentary about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat made with participation from his family, is set to premiere.

Also featured is Stephen Curry's short film The Baddest Speechwriter of All, along with some animated shorts curated by Whoopi Goldberg. These include Apart, directed by Pola Maneli and written by Spike Lee; Me, Myself, and Mary by John Michell; and The Upstairs Neighbors by Connie Qin He.

The 25th annual Tribeca Festival will showcase a total of 118 feature films and 86 short films in its final selection. It will take place June 3-14 in New York.

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