Election Information

Election & Voting Information What you need to know for Elections

Important Dates for the General Election

* General Election Day: Tuesday, November 5th, 2024

* Deadline to Register to Vote: October 7th, 2024

* Deadline to Request a Vote By Mail Ballot: October 24th, 2024

*** IMPORTANT VOTE-BY-MAIL NOTICE ***

Even if you registered to Vote-By-Mail in 2022, you MUST RE-REQUEST a Vote-By-Mail ballot for this year’s election.

Miami-Dade County Vote-by-Mail Ballot Request Form

Broward County Vote-by-Mail Guidelines & Vote-by-Mail Request Form

* Vote-by-Mail Ballots must be received at the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. Novembe 5th.

* Be sure you MAIL your ballot early enough for the postal service to deliver it by November 5th.

* You can DROP a Vote-By-Mail Ballot at any Early Voting location. They will have secure ballot boxes onsite.

* You can BRING your Vote-By-Mail Ballot directly to the County Supervisor of Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. November 5th.





County Supervisor of Elections Websites

Supervisor of Elections websites are the central hub for all voting information.

Verify your Voter Registration Information

Request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot

Check your Precinct & Polling Place

Get a Sample Ballot, personalized for your precinct

Find Early Voting Dates, Locations & Hours

Apply to be a Poll-Worker - These are Paid Positions

Miami-Dade County - Supervisor of Elections, Christina White Miami-Dade County General Contact Information: Phone: 305-499-8683 Social Media: @MDCelections

Main Office:

2700 NW 87 Avenue, Miami, FL 33172

305-499-8683 Miami-Dade County Complete Voter Registration Guide

Broward County - Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott Broward County General Contact Information: Phone: 954-357-VOTE (8683) Email: elections@browardvotes.gov

Main Office : Broward County Governmental Center

115 S. Andrews Ave. Room #102

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

• Three Ways to Vote • Vote-By-Mail • Early Voting • Election Day

Ways to Register to Vote:

* Register Online (you must have a Florida Driver’s License or State I.D. to use this tool)

* Register at the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office: 2700 NW 87 Avenue, Doral, FL. 33172

* Register by Mail in Miami Dade County

Download the Voter Registration Application and Mail it to:

Supervisor of Elections P.O. Box 521550, Miami, FL 33152

* Register at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office

* Register at any Miami-Dade County Library

* Miami-Dade County Library Locations and Hours

* Register at any Broward County Library

*Broward County Library Locations and Hours

* Register at any Department of Motor Vehicles Location Statewide

*DMV locations in Miami-Dade County

*DMV locations in Broward County

*Apply for voter registration or change your voter registration address Online at the Florida Division of Elections website.

Voter Registration Concerns/Problems? – If you have questions, concerns or inquiries, please contact your local county supervisor of elections.

Note: You cannot apply for voter registration unless you are a U.S. citizen. A lawful permanent resident, alien non-resident or other non-immigrant is not a U.S. citizen for purposes of voter registration.

Important Dates & Deadlines for the November 5th General Election

Register to Vote Deadline for the November 5th General Election: October 7th, 2024 You can register to vote online, in-person, or by mail October 7th - last day to register to vote in the General Election October 7th - last day to change your party affiliation for the General Election

Vote-by-Mail (VBM) request deadline for the November 5th General Election: October 24th, 2024 Submit a request online, in writing, in-person, or by phone Return your signed ballot asap by mail or in-person. Your ballot must be returned in the envelope provided.

You MUST sign the outside of the envelope. If the envelope is not signed, your ballot will be invalid.





How to Return Your Vote-By-Mail Ballot:

Mail your ballot to:

Supervisor of Elections ,P.O. Box 521650, Miami, Florida 33152 Must be received by 7pm Election Day

In Person at:

The Miami-Dade Elections Department located at 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172;

Stephen P. Clark Center, Elections Branch Office, 111 NW 1st Street, Lobby, Miami, FL 33128;

Weekdays between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day

During Early Voting:

At any Early Voting location during the hours of operations via Secure Ballot Intake Station

(Vote-by-Mail Drop Box)

Miami-Dade County Vote-by-Mail Guidelines & Instructions for Returning Vote-by Mail Ballots

Miami-Dade County Vote-by-Mail Ballot Request Form

Track Your Miami-Dade County Vote-by-Mail Ballot





Broward County Vote-by-Mail Guidelines & Vote-by-Mail Request Form

* Guidelines for returning a Vote-by-Mail Ballot in Broward County

* Track Your Broward County Vote-by-Mail Ballot

In-Person Early Voting Dates for the November 5th General Election:

Miami-Dade County: October 21st - November 3rd, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Broward County: October 21st - November 3rd, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Vote at any Early Voting site during Early Voting Live wait-times available on the Supervisor of Elections’ website All Early Voting sites have Vote-by-Mail secure ballot intake stations (drop boxes) available on-site

Vote on Election Day: November 5th Polls open 7am-7pm You must vote at your assigned precinct You must bring a valid picture-ID to vote You can not drop off your Vote-by-Mail ballot at your precinct on Election Day On Election Day, your only option to vote is at your assigned precinct

Redistricting - How has redistricting affected your Voting Precinct & Voting Location?

Florida Constitutional Amendments:

There will be 6 Amendments on the November 5th General Election Ballot.

Here’s a look at each Amendment with an explanation of what will happen if it passes. Constitutional Amendments require a super-majority of 60% to pass.













