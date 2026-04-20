Lil Wayne talks being 'uninvited & uninvolved' in Coachella: 'It's truly a humbling experience'

Lil Wayne performs onstage during Tha Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Coachella '26 featured a star-studded lineup, but Lil Wayne failed to make the cut. In a post to social media Saturday, he reflected on his latest music industry snub while showing love to his fans.

"It's truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork, I'm uninvited & uninvolved," he wrote on X. "I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you're the humbling experience that's timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaints***withoutu."

Wayne performed at Coachella in 2016 as a surprise guest on G-Eazy's set. He's been vocal about his place in the industry, most notably the NFL's choice to make Kendrick Lamar headliner of the 2025 Super Bowl in Wayne's hometown of New Orleans.

Weezy has since vowed to never play the event. He's been holding fans down via a tour celebrating 20 years of his Tha Carter mixtape series, recently adding more dates to the run. The new leg kicks off in June.

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