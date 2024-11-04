Lil Wayne receives key to New Orleans at LilWeezyAna Festival

Lil Wayne was given his flowers at his LilWeezyAna Festival Saturday, where he received the key to the city. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented him with the honor following a speech in which she expressed gratitude for his contributions to the city.

"We love you. This is your city and you matter for generations for what you’ve done, what you’re doing, and what you will do," she said, causing Wayne to fight back tears.

New Orleans' entertainment ambassador, Master P, then came to the stage and announced Weezy will be one of the first people honored on NOLA's upcoming Walk of Fame. He also shared that Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 have been declared Lil Wayne Days in the city.

Lil Wayne's LilWeezyAna Fest took place at the Smoothie King Center and featured performances from the Big Tymers and the Hot Boys, with all four members reuniting and performing onstage for the first time in over 15 years.

Another highlight of the night was when Wayne recalled watching the Super Bowl in a private suite with his family and setting the goal of headlining the Super Bowl one day.

"I worked my a** off to get that f****** position and it was ripped away from me, but this motherf****** moment right here, they can’t take that," he said.

Wayne's comment comes after he and many others were disappointed he wasn't selected to headline the 2025 show in his city. Kendrick Lamar will be the one taking the field.

