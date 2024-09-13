Lil Wayne on not being chosen as halftime performer for 2025 Super Bowl: "It broke me"

The news of Kendrick Lamar's headlining gig at the Super Bowl in New Orleans has been met with disappointment by some who feel Lil Wayne should have been chosen for the performance. In a new post shared to his Instagram, Weezy joins the conversation, revealing his thoughts about not headlining the 2025 halftime show.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. And for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position," he said. "I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt."

Wayne said it made him "feel like s*** not getting this opportunity," but his fans "reminded me that I ain’t s*** without y’all. And that’s an amazing reality."

“It broke me and I’m just trying to put myself back together," he continued, before expressing gratitude to his peers, friends, family and more who rallied behind him. "I really appreciate that, I really do. I feel like I let all of y’all down by not getting that opportunity, but I’m working on me and I’m working. So thank you.”

Wayne had previously shared his desire to get the coveted 2025 Super Bowl halftime spot during an appearance on YG's 4 Hunnid podcast.

“I will not lie to you, I have not got a call,” he said in February. “But we all praying, we keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’m going to make sure this next album and everything I do is killer, so I’m going make it very hard for them to … I want to just make it hard for them not to highlight the boy.”

