Latto releases 'Okayyy' music video, will join Doja Cat on upcoming tour

Latto performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome at Caesars Superdome on July 03, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Latto has released the music video for her song "Okayyy" featuring Doja Cat.

The video opens with Latto rapping in bed in a leopard print bikini. She's also seen taking pictures in her bathroom mirror with a digital camera and applying body oil as men do push-ups in the background. Later, the men join her as they jam while she's recording in a bedroom studio.

In between scenes, Doja and Latto are seen rocking coordinated white Y2K-inspired outfits as they whine to the song.

When Doja's verse begins, she's shown dancing for her man during a prison visit. She, too, is seen taking mirror selfies and dancing.

The two rappers reunite in front of a mansion, surrounded by men washing cars in the driveway.

Latto and Doja will now also be headed on tour together.

In a video posted to Instagram from the set of the music video, Doja asks Latto, "Do you trust me?"

"Okayy," Latto replies.

"Like a lot?" Doja responds. "Okayy," Latto says again, in the melody of the song.

"Enough to come on a bus with me for two months?" Doja asks. "Okayyy," Latto repeats.

"To sell out arenas all over the world?" Doja asks. "Okayyy," Latto responds.

"Then you coming on tour with me," Doja says. Latto then screams in excitement, and the two look into the mirror as they shout together, "Okayy, Okayy, Okayy."

Doja's TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR kicks off Oct. 1 and runs through Dec. 1. Tickets are on sale.

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