Kid Cudi removes M.I.A. from Rebel Ragers tour

Kid Cudi has announced a change to the lineup of his Rebel Ragers tour: M.I.A. is no longer on the bill. He shared the news on Instagram Monday, citing her violation of his tour requirements.

“TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour. I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood," he wrote on his Story. "After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager.”

M.I.A. was recently booed for a rant during the Dallas stop of the tour, where she discussed immigration and politics.

"I can't do 'Illegal,'" she said of her song, "though some of you could be in the audience."

Variety reports she also said, "I've been canceled for many reasons. I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter."

The Rebel Ragers tour kicked off April 28 and features Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü and Dot Da Genius. It was supposed to stop in Birmingham, Alabama, but the show was canceled due to low ticket sales.

“I wanted to go to alabama becuz its one of the many places in the US where I haven’t ever performed. I wanted to give yall a special experience, but the ticket sales just weren’t strong enough. I hope yall understand," Cudi explained on his Story.

The rest of the tour, he added, "has been fantastic" and "will go on as scheduled!!"

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