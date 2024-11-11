Kid Cudi reflects, thanks fans on sophomore album's 14th anniversary

Kid Cudi is expressing gratitude for the support he's received on his sophomore album, Man on the Moon: The Legend of Mr. Rager. On the album's 14th anniversary Saturday, he posted a letter to social platform X reflecting on that dark time and the way his fans helped him work through it.

"14 years ago today, I delivered my sophmore [sic] album MAN ON THE MOON: THE LEGEND OF MR. RAGER. As a lot of you know, this was a very difficult time for me. I was heavily using cocaine, my depression was stronger than it ever was at that time, and I didnt think I'd make it to see 30," Cudi wrote, alongside the cover art to The Legend of Mr. Rager. "But you all listened, and supported me, and were there for me, and thats part of the reason, prolly the main reason, I made it thru the darkness at that time."

Following the success of his debut Day 'n' Nite, Cudi says he "couldn't f***" up his sophomore album and "made sure to deliver something that was just as good...to show u all I was meant to be here and I wasnt some one trick pony."

He added, "The rest is history. To the fans, thank you for never leaving me lonely. Im off on an adventureeee."

Cudi's sophomore album dropped in 2010 and featured Mary J. Blige, CeeLo Green, Kanye West and more. It was later certified Platinum by the RIAA.

His latest album is Insano (Nitro Mega).

