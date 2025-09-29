Kid Cudi announces musical hiatus with release of 'Once'

Following the August release of his latest album, Free, Kid Cudi has dropped another song. "Once" serves as a letter to his fans that announces his musical hiatus.

"This is a goodbye for now song," Cudi wrote on Soundcloud, the platform on which he shared the song. "It was produced by myself with my homie Sebastian addin' extra sauce here and there. Taking a break but wanted to leave u [with] something special and from the heart. [You'll] be hearing me featured on my friends' albums but as far as me, I gotta step into the shadows and focus on my other dreams."

"Once" arrives following a video in which Cudi further explains his reason for releasing the song.

“It’s gonna be a while between now and the next Kid Cudi album,” he said, noting he'll be taking a "pretty lengthy break." “So I wanted to leave you with a little something that could motivate you, uplift you. ... I made it earlier this year, just f****** around in the studio.”

In addition to making music, Cudi has ventured off to Hollywood, releasing his 2022 animated musical film and television special Entergalactic and directing his first film, Mr. Miracle, in which he also starred. He also created a comic book series, Moon Man, and recently launched his Wzrd fashion label.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.