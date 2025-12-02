Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Luther' tops two of 'Billboard''s year-end lists

Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"All the Stars" have aligned for Kendrick Lamar and SZA, as they have topped several of Billboard's year-end lists. Their song "Luther," off K. Dot's GNX album, leads the year-end Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

It entered both charts at #3 on Dec. 7, 2024. It made its way to the top position two weeks later, where it stayed for the remainder of the 2025 chart year (Oct. 26, 2024, through Oct. 18, 2025).

Other tracks to make the top 10 Hot Rap Songs of the year include Kendrick's "TV Off" featuring Lefty Gunplay, "Not Like Us," "Squabble Up" and "Peekaboo" featuring AzChiki. Drake's "Nokia," Doechii's "Anxiety" and Tyler, The Creator's "Sticky" with Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Sexyy Red were among those that also made the cut.

As for the songs that made the top 10 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, they include SZA and Kendrick's "30 for 30," Leon Thomas' "Mutt," and The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's "Timeless," which dominates the year-end Hot R&B Songs chart.

That list also features Mariah the Scientist's "Burning Blue," Summer Walker's "Heart of a Woman," Chris Brown's "Residuals" and Kehlani's "Folded."

SZA's solo album SOS ends the year atop the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums year-end list and is followed by Kendrick's GNX. His album good kid, m.A.A.d city is also on the list, as are Tyler's Chromakopia, and PartyNextDoor and Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

