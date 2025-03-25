Kendrick Lamar & SZA top Hot 100 for fifth week, Playboi Carti debuts two songs, Doechii earns first top 10

Kendrick Lamar and SZA top the Billboard Hot 100 for a fifth consecutive week with "Luther." The song, which samples the late Luther Vandross, garnered 56.2 million radio airplay audience impressions, 27.9 million official streams and 3,000 sales in the U.S. from March 14 to March 20. It's their longest career Hot 100, holding the #2 spot on the Radio Songs chart. It's also #3 on Streaming Songs, #4 on Digital Song Sales, and #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a 13th week.

Following "Luther" is Playboi Carti's "Evil J0rdan," making its official debut on the chart. His The Weeknd-assisted song "Rather Lie" placed at #4. With 30.8 million and 26.6 million streams, respectively, the tracks are Playboi's first concurrent top-10 songs on the chart. He now has seven Hot 100 top-10 songs, with "Rather Lie" becoming The Weeknd's 20th top 10. Playboi's "Evil J0rdan" also dominates the Streaming Songs list, marking his third #1 on that chart.

Also worthy of mention is Doechii's "Anxiety," which moved up three spots on the Hot 100 after garnering 21.4 million streams, 4.8 million in airplay audience and 11,000 downloads. The song, now at #10, is her first top 10 in the Hot 100. It's also #1 on Digital Song Sales, becoming her first chart-topper.

