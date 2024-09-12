Kendrick Lamar drops new song amid controversy about headlining 2025 Super Bowl

The follow-up to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has arrived. Supposedly titled "Watch the Party Die," the track was released Wednesday via Kendrick's Instagram page, alongside artwork that features some black Air Force 1s.

On the song, he seems to talk about the current state of society and the rap game, as well as the role media plays in it all.

K. Dot also appears to throw small jabs at Drake and some of his associates. "This ... done got too wicked to apologize/ It's different, get him whacked and disqualified," he said. "Just walked that man down, that'll do everyone a solid/ It's love but tough love, sometimes you gotta result in violence."

The untitled song is a sharp contrasts to his previous ones, which targeted Drake during their back-and-forth earlier this year. It comes amid the controversy surrounding the NFL's decision to make him the headliner of the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show over Lil Wayne, a native of next year's location in New Orleans.

