Kendrick Lamar drops new song amid controversy about headlining 2025 Super Bowl

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The follow-up to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has arrived. Supposedly titled "Watch the Party Die," the track was released Wednesday via Kendrick's Instagram page, alongside artwork that features some black Air Force 1s.

On the song, he seems to talk about the current state of society and the rap game, as well as the role media plays in it all.

K. Dot also appears to throw small jabs at Drake and some of his associates. "This ... done got too wicked to apologize/ It's different, get him whacked and disqualified," he said. "Just walked that man down, that'll do everyone a solid/ It's love but tough love, sometimes you gotta result in violence."

The untitled song is a sharp contrasts to his previous ones, which targeted Drake during their back-and-forth earlier this year. It comes amid the controversy surrounding the NFL's decision to make him the headliner of the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show over Lil Wayne, a native of next year's location in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!