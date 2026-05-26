Kehlani announces world tour with Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, The Artist and Waseel

Kehlani attends the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival at Cavallo Ranch on April 11, 2026, in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for REVOLVE)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kehlani has a great announcement for her fans: she's headed to a city near them on tour.

She shared the news in a video shared to her Instagram Friday, in which she's seen in a messy office trying to brainstorm ideas for her upcoming tour. She crumbles papers, throws them on the ground, writes sticky notes and uses a board as she questions what to do on the road.

"I gotta think big. The theme: circus, no, lighting, a spotlight. That's too much, maybe it's not enough. Can I get a harp?" she asks.

"Set list, do I open with 'Folded,' do I close with 'Folded,' do I do 'Folded' five times? 'Folded' warriors to the back and the day ones to the front," she continues.

"I need dancers, I need a DJ," Kehlani says, before Waseel starts playing her song, and she quickly asks him to stop.

"I need to think. What am I missing? Oh! Who are my openers?" She's then seen reaching out to them and getting their confirmation.

Those openers are Isaia Huron, The Artist, Waseel and Durand Bernarr.

The tour is a world tour, seemingly in support of her recently released self-titled debut album. Dates have not yet been announced.

"one hooting and hollering a**, fun a** rnb a** night, you will have," Kehlani teased on her Instagram Story. She followed it with, "you have till August to learn every word to the Kehlani album," before sharing a link for fans to get updates and presale access to the tour.

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