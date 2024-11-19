Kash Doll says 'it feels good' to be celebrating 10-year anniversary in music industry

It's been a decade since Kash Doll made her entry into the music industry and she says "it feels good" to have been around for that long.

"I'm a young OG. But it feels good, you know, because in those 10 years, I still had a good time," she tells ABC Audio. "I had a lot of good moments. I have a lot of wisdom and experience that I've been through in the 10 years that, you know, where I'm at now I kind of understand life more."

"I can only imagine in the next 10 years where I'll be. If in these 10 years I learned all this stuff and accomplished this much," she continues. "It makes me more excited for the next 10."

Kash's 10-year anniversary coincides with the release of her sophomore album, The Last Doll, which comes five years after her debut. Asked why it took a while, she says it's simply part of "the process of being an artist," which included signing messed up contracts and the fight to get out.

"I'm just glad I'm where I'm at now, and I know what I know now," she says. "I love my journey. ... It took me 10 [years] to do two albums, but I have so much wisdom that the rest of the album's going to be so perfected. So I ain't just got a whole bunch of albums out that don't mean nothing."

While The Last Doll means many things, one meaning is the end of an era with "Doll" in her name. In an Instagram clip, she credits the decision to being grown and a world filled with rappers who call themselves "Doll."

"They never paid homage," she tells ABC Audio of the other "Dolls" in the game. "It's cool. ... Everybody knows. ... The world knows."

