Kash Doll releases sophomore album, 'The Last Doll'

Kash Doll has been in the music industry for 10 years, and she's celebrating with the release of her sophomore album, The Last Doll. After filling the five-year void between albums with mixtapes and singles, she tells ABC Audio she's ready, crediting her children, Kashton and Klarity, for giving her the extra push.

"They have really motivated me," she says. "My kids got me to that point where I was like, I want to drop an album. I want to do what I need to do."

Though she notes her break was needed to learn how the game works and process what was going on in her mind on her own time, she says "it's just time" for her to release the project.

The Last Doll captures Kash's growth as a woman, rapper and now a mother to two kids under 2, each of whom has a song dedicated to them. It takes fans on a "Kash Doll roller coaster," also including some turn-up records and a self-love song titled "I Love Myself" featuring Shantel May, Kash's favorite collab on the project, which also features Tee Grizzley, Tracy T, Young Bleu, Ron E. and Tink.

The title can be broken down in many ways, but simply means whatever Kash wants it to mean in a given moment.

"It's whatever I feel. ... You know, I had a daughter. Her middle name is Doll ... and I gave birth to the last Doll. ... There's no more Dolls after that," she says. "And then it's also like me giving up the last name [and] passing it down. And it might be my last project. I don't know."

Regardless of the album's meaning, Kash hopes fans walk away thinking "that was a good body of work," and also that she's talented, with a crazy range and some game to give.

