Juice WRLD's final album announced

Juice WRLD's final album, The Party Never Ends, is coming soon, according to an announcement made at ComplexCon Las Vegas 2024. The album was heard by talent, music executives and influencers who were invited to a listening experience hosted by Grade A Productions, Interscope Records and Fortnite. There is no word on the release date.

The Party Never Ends news comes on the heels of the release of Juice's song with Nicki Minaj, "All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)," the album's lead single.

His music and style will soon be captured in Fortnite Battle Royale, Chapter 2 Remix, and his fourth annual Juice Wrld Day will take place Nov. 30 at the United Center in Chicago. The final celebration will feature an exclusive listening experience, guest performances and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.