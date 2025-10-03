J.I.D says it was 'a blessing' to work with Eminem on 'Fuel'

J.I.D has worked with several artists throughout the course of his career, but he specifically calls his collaboration with Eminem "a blessing."

"It kind of lets me know that I've been going in the right direction because my whole career has been full circle moments like that," he tells XXL of teaming with Em on "Fuel," from Em's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) album. "Everyone that I like really grew up to or just loved and admired and looked to for something of depth or whatever I was looking for, most of those artists have circled back around and tapped in, you know what I'm saying?"

"It kind of blows my mind that I have certain relationships I’m able to text some of these people on my phone, literally," he continues.

J.I.D has been grinding in the music game for eight years, preparing for opportunities and leaving the rest up to the "will of the gods."

"I put my best foot forward, you know what I’m saying? I feel like that’s when you leave it up to the will of the gods. After you put your best foot forward, you put yourself out there and let the fans or let the people who listen to it do whatever they want with it because it’s out your hands," he says.

He does, however, have a goal he wants to accomplish: "I want a BET nomination,” J.I.D says.

His latest album, God Does Like Ugly, dropped in August.

