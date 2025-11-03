Jeezy sets Guinness World Record for largest orchestra for a hip-hop music concert

Jeezy (C) reacts to receiving a Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra for a hip-hop music concert by performing with 101 members of The Color of Noize orchestra as DJ Drama, (L) and Derrick Hodge (R) look on during TM:101 Live - The Masquerade Las Vegas Residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 01, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Jeezy has cemented his name in Guinness World Records history, where he now holds the crown for the biggest orchestra for a hip-hop concert. He received the official certificate on the second night of his Las Vegas residency, which features the record-holding 101-piece orchestra.

“This isn’t just a win for me—it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” Jeezy said onstage, according to a press release. “Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up!”

He continued, "Thank you to all 101 orchestra members, composer Derrick Hodge, musical director Adam Blackstone, DJ Drama, DJ Ace—and most importantly, the fans."

Jeezy's TM:101 Live sees him taking the stage at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino alongside the Color of Noize Orchestra, the largest orchestra to perform on a Las Vegas stage.

With arrangements composed by Derrick Hodge and musical direction by Adam Blackstone, the residency continues with shows on Dec. 19 and Dec. 21. The theme for those dates is The Nutcracker.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.