Jay-Z releases 'Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life' ﻿cut on vinyl

Jay-Z looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jay-Z has added to his list of collectibles, releasing his song "N**** What, N**** Who (Originator 99)" featuring Big Jaz and Amil on 12-inch vinyl. It includes the clean and explicit versions of The Black Album single "Dirt Off Your Shoulder," as well as a few songs from his discography.

"N**** What, N**** Who (Originator 99)," which was produced by Timbaland and appeared on Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life, is now available on streaming services as well.

Links to the vinyl and streaming options are on Hov's new website page, jayz30.com, which fans think teases his potential return for the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

Other hints include the recent release of Reasonable Doubt's single "Dead Presidents" on DSPs; the change on streaming platforms from Jay-Z to JAŸ-Z — which was used early in his career; and the shirt he wore at this year's Super Bowl. The shirt read, "The Game needs me," a lyric from Jay's song "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," on which he rapped, "Can't leave rap alone, the game needs me/ Haters want me clapped in chrome, it ain't easy."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.