J. Cole recaps his experience playing basketball in China with the Nanjing Monkey Kings

J Cole is seen in attendance during Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 07, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

J. Cole's stint at a player in the Chinese Basketball Association has come and gone. After making his debut for the Nanjing Monkey Kings on Saturday, he shared a blog post recapping the experience.

"I want to say thank you to the Nanjing club and to the CBA for allowing me to have that incredible experience," he wrote. "Also to my teammates who were mad cool, and who really wanted me to get a bucket!"

Cole played eight minutes in his appearance, getting "a few good looks" but failing to score. "A couple more games and maybe those shots would have started to fall! Either way I'm fulfilled and grateful!" he said. "S***, I feel like I dropped 20 !!! And my knees felt like I played 40 minutes!"

"The biggest win," however, was that his family "got to experience China for the first time." He also expressed his appreciation for his international fanbase.

"I also didn't realize there were so many people in China that rocked with my music!" he wrote. "Thank you to everybody who showed up and brought an album to sign. I was blown away. I felt the energy in the game that yall wanted me to hit those shots too! Appreciate it!"

He added that he'd consider returning "for a longer amount of games" after his upcoming tour as long as he "could stay in shape."

For now, Cole's time with the Monkey Kings is up. Though he was scheduled to play three games, visa delays limited him to just one appearance.

Cole is set to kick off The Fall-Off World Tour on July 11.

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