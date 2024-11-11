ICYMI: Tyler, The Creator's album is #1 again, Wale announces Gifted Week in D.C. and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nelly and Kelly Rowland took it back to 2002 at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Saturday, where they performed their song "Dilemma." "Since I have an angel up here, since I have a Baby2Baby representative, I think it's only right to work some magic," Nelly said before the beat dropped, and they danced and sang the song.

Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia is the Billboard 200's top album for a second week. It moved 160,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., becoming Tyler's first album to hit the #1 spot for two consecutive weeks and his second to dominate the chart at two different times.

Wale, a D.C. native, is celebrating DMV culture with Gifted Week, a series of free events for the community. The week kicked off Sunday aka Wale Day in D.C. with a Commanders game. Also taking place are a sneaker design workshop, youth football clinic, poetry jam and open mic night, music and sports panel, a Wale concert and a holiday drive. Gifted Week ends Nov. 17.

