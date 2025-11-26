ICYMI: Travis Scott, De La Soul and Nas + DJ Premier

Travis Scott has a new album that he hopes will drop soon. A clip said to be filmed in Europe while he was on his Circus Maximus tour has surfaced on the web and sees him responding to whether he has recorded new music. "Oh yeah, like a whole album," he said. As for when fans will be able to hear it, he added: "Soon, hopefully. Yeah, I made a whole album on tour." The Circus Maximus tour, according to a Live Nation press release, has the most tickets sold on a solo rap tour and is the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history.

De La Soul stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night to perform a pair of songs from their new album, Cabin in the Sky. Posdnuos and Maseo took the stage with "Run it Back" before going into "The Package." The performance is now available to stream on YouTube.

Nas and DJ Premier's collaborative album, Light-Years, is dropping on Dec. 12. The album will close out Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series, which saw the release of seven new albums from iconic hip-hop artists, including Slick Rick and Mobb Deep. Light-Years is now available to presave, with limited physical products currently on sale.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.