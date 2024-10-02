ICYMI: Track lists, causes of death and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The family of Chino XL has revealed his cause of death. In a statement obtained by People, they shared that the rapper-actor, born Derek Keith Barbosa, died by suicide, specifically asphyxia as a result of ligature hanging. "It's been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth," the statement said, revealing he had congenital heart failure, stage 4 prostate cancer and struggled with life-long depression.

As for Rich Homie Quan, People reports he died from an accidental drug overdose. Fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, promethazine and THC were some of the drugs found in his system.

Toosii is coming out with an album titled Jaded, set to arrive on Friday. He unveiled the track list, revealing 13 new tracks are on the way. Gunna, Kehlani and Muni Long are featured on the project.

On Tee Grizzley's upcoming album, Post Traumatic, fans will also hear a few collaborations. While sharing the cover art on his socials, he tagged J. Cole, Future42 DuggG HerboHunxhoFridayyTink and Mariah The Scientist. "My best work with some of the best artist [sic]," he wrote in the caption. "I can't wait till yall hear it." The album comes out on Friday.

Quavo's new song is named after a former NBA star. He performed "Gilbert Arenas" on the From the Block platform. He name-drops Kevin Durant, Gervonta Davis, Elon Musk, Kai Cenat, Rod Wave and, of course, Gilbert Arenas in the song.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

