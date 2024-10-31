ICYMI: Snoop Dogg unveils 'The Missionary' release date, Gunna to perform on 'Amazon Music Live' and more

Snoop Dogg has shared a trailer for his Dr. Dre-produced album, The Missionary. In the clip, two Mormons looking to spread the word of God walk up to a house and are met by a woman in lingerie who had called them with the wrong understanding of their "missionary work." They quickly take off when they realize what the woman is actually looking for. The trailer also unveils the album's release date: Dec. 13.

Gunna is on the lineup of performers taking the stage on Amazon Music Live. His performance will take place Nov. 14 after Thursday Night Football, during which the Washington Commanders will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll perform songs from his One of Wun album, as well as some fan favorites and deep cuts, starting at 9 p.m. PT.

Rihanna's expanded her Savage x Fenty brand with some onesies suitable for all members of your family. She and sons Riot and RZA model the onesies in the post announcing the news. "yea I know! we are officially one of those families that match for the holidays," Rih wrote in the caption.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.